Как наконец исправить дрейфующий Nintendo Joy-Con самостоятельно

После многих лет раздражающих проблем с дрейфом Joy-Con, преследующих консоли Nintendo Switch, наконец, может быть найдено постоянное решение.

Что такое Joy-Con Drift?

Для тех, кто не знает, что такое Joy-Con Drift «Эй, считай, что тебе повезло – я Это широко распространенная проблема, с которой в какой-то момент сталкивается большинство владельцев Nintendo Switch. После надлежащего использования, напряжение в большом пальце Joy-Con Отпустите механизм стика, а большой палец Джойстик будет слегка вибрировать, вызывая обнаружение непреднамеренного ввода – другими словами, ваш курсор, персонаж или меню будут перемещаться по экрану, даже если вы не касаетесь контроллера.

это Серьезная проблема, влияющая на игровой процесс и удобство использования Nintendo Switch в целом. Честно говоря, досада переросла в серьезный недостаток, сдерживающий использование гибридной портативной основной консоли.

И Nintendo, и пользователи пытались найти способ победить дрейф. Ремонт варьируется от неудобного (например, отправка Joy-Cons в Nintendo для ремонта или покупка пары на замену) до потенциально опасного (например, использование медицинского спирта для очистки больших пальцев). Датчик ручки или открытие Joy-Con и замена большого пальца придерживаться себя). Но хотя почти все эти решения работали (с разной степенью успеха), ни одно из них не дало постоянного решения. В какой-то момент большой палец Напряжение клюшки уменьшится, и отклонение Joy-Con вернется.

G / O Media может получить комиссию

However, a YouTuber going by the name “VK’s Channel” claims to have found a permanent solution—and it’s surprisingly simple.

How to fix your drifting Joy-Con

As VK’s Channel (which we’ll refer to as “VK” for simplicity’s sake) demonstrates in the video below, applying pressure to the outside of the Joy-Con eliminates the thumb stick drift. So, to ensure there’s enough pressure at all times, VK popped open the Joy-Con and placed a thin strip of paper behind the thumb stick’s sensor. VK says this immediately fixed the drift, and that the issue has yet to return.

It’s impossible to confirm if sliding a piece of paper into your Joy-Con is, in fact, a long-term solution for everyone since it’s only been recently discovered, but according to the comments on VK’s and across social media, it seems to work so far.

Is it safe to fix a Joy-Con on your own ?

In theory, filling the tiny gap between the Joy-Con’s case the back of the thumb stick’s sensor should be enough to keep the housing in place as long as the paper is the right size—the paper (or cardstock, cardboard, etc) only needs to be about 0.5mm tall. Anything larger won’t fit. T he paper won’t affect anything in the controller if it’s placed properly, and there are no heating or conductive risks to worry about (just remember to turn your Joy-Con off first).

What you’ll need to fix Joy-Con drift on your own

I planned to test the fix on a pair of Joy-Cons I abandoned due to extreme drift issues, but I lack the proper tools to get the job done—which brings up some important caveats Switch owners should be aware of before attempting it themselves.

In order to pull off VK’s DIY drift fix, you need to remove four tiny tri-wing head screws on the back of the Joy-Cons. Most Switch owners probably don’t have a tri-wing screwdriver, and if they do, it may not be the right size (a 1.5 mm tri-wing will get the job done).

But even if you do have the right screwdriver, there are risks to opening your Joy-Cons. First is that it may void the warranty of the Joy-Cons (or even your console warranty if you’re using a Switch Lite), meaning if something breaks, you won’t be able to send them into Nintendo’s tech support. Luckily, the only bits you need to mess with are the four screws; you don’t have to touch any other components in the controller aside from placing a tiny piece of paper or cardstock behind the thumb stick housing.

Still, even though VK’s paper trick requires zero technical precision, DIY fixes are risky. You can accidentally introduce extra dust to the inner components, and small pieces could break or fall out and get lost. If you’re not comfortable risking your Joy-Cons’ warranty and usability, contact Nintendo and get the drift professionally serviced, or simply buy an extra pair instead. But if you’re ready to take matters into your own hands, give this at-home fix a shot.

[ Nintendo]